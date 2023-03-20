Swansea City man sends message to ‘unbelievable’ supporters after big Bristol City win

Swansea City midfielder Liam Walsh has thanked the ‘unbelievable support’ from the home fans as the Swans beat Bristol City on Sunday.

Swansea City ended a run of ten Championship games without a win on Sunday as they beat the Robins 2-0 in Wales, moving to 16th in the table.

The victory takes the weight off manager Russell Martin’s shoulders with the Swans’ recent form seemingly leaving his position as boss in doubt. Perhaps more importantly though, the win takes them ten points clear of the relegation zone with just eight games left to play.

The result was also a great moment for midfielder Walsh who missed the entirety of the start of the season due to an Achilles tendon rupture, making only his fourth appearance of the season at the weekend.

After the game, the 25-year-old took to Twitter to celebrate the win and pay thanks to the fans, he tweeted:

Big 3pts today and unbelievable support from you lot 💪🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/gAh6Nl4FxU — Liam walsh (@liamwalsh_6) March 19, 2023

Turning point?

It’s a vital three points for Swansea, who now enter the international break with a weight off their shoulders following a first win since January.

The Swans aren’t safe following the 2-0 win, but the confidence and relief within the side should be enough to pick up the remaining points that will see them survive comfortably, and plan for next season.

Swansea return to action in April following the international break against rivals Cardiff City, who sit just seven points behind them, with Martin’s side set for a real test of character upon their return to action.

Martin’s men still have to face Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield Town in their remaining games, with both sides currently in the relegation zone, Swansea can take care of those games and keep themselves out of any bother.