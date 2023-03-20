Sunderland injuries: Who’s sidelined and when are they expected to be back?

Sunderland have had injuries all season, but Tony Mowbray’s side have still enjoyed a strong season so far.

The Black Cats sit in 11th place of the Championship table after their 1-1 draw v Luton Town on Saturday. Amad Diallo scored late on to salvage a point for Sunderland, upon what was the Manchester United loan man’s return from a short injury lay-off.

But where are his injured teammates at in their recovery? Here we discuss Sunderland’s injuries and each player’s expected return date…

Aji Alese

Summer signing Aji Alese has enjoyed a solid first season at the club. He’s proved to be a very useful player throughout, having filled in across the back-line. But he picked up a thigh injury in the game v Stoke City earlier this month.

Expected return date: Summer.

Dennis Cirkin

Dennis Cirkin is another important name for Sunderland. He enjoyed a solid first campaign at the club last time round and he’s featured 22 times in the Championship this season, but he’s been in and out of the side since sustaining a concussion in the win over Millwall last month.

Expected return date: Mowbray was hopeful that Cirkin would return to full training last week, so potentially after this month’s international break.

Elliot Embleton

The midfielder underwent ankle surgery earlier in the season after picking up a serious injury in the 1-1 draw v Hull City back in December.

Expected return date: There’s been no clear indication as to when Embleton might return. It’s certainly a longer-term injury though, so it might not be until the summer when he returns.

Corry Evans

Midfield enforcer Corry Evans sustained a serous knee injury earlier in the campaign. He was set to become a free agent in the summer but Sunderland extended his stay.

Expected return date: Evans was quoted by Sunderland Echo as saying that he’ll definitely miss the remainder of this season, and the start of next month by the looks of it.

Ross Stewart

Ross Stewart has been he big injury blow for Sunderland this season. He started the season in fine form before picking up a thigh injury, and then returning in even better form. But he’s since sustained an Achilles injury.

Expected return date: It’s been widely reported that Stewart is out for the season, but that he’s expected to return to full training in pre-season.