Peterborough United eyeing summer swoop for 15-goal star – National League big spenders keen

Peterborough United and Wrexham are both keen on Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May, as per Gloucestershire Live.

Cheltenham Town star May is enjoying another strong season with the Robins, netting 15 goals in 37 games across all competitions while providing four assists. He’s now totalled 59 goals and 14 assists in 156 outings since joining from Doncaster Rovers over three years ago.

Now though, Gloucestershire Live reports bids are expected for the striker ahead of the summer.

They state that May is wanted by League One rivals Peterborough United and National League big spenders Wrexham. It comes shortly after May put in a man-of-the-match performance in a win over the Posh too, perhaps prompting their interest.

As for Wrexham, they are sitting top of the National League table and look on course for a rise to the EFL. They’ve made several high-profile signings under their Hollywood ownership too, bringing in the likes of Paul Mullin, Ben Tozer, Aaron Hayden, Andy Cannon and more.

On the move?

Cheltenham Town are in a strong position to keep May this summer. His deal expires at the end of next season but they hold a 12-month extension option, meaning they don’t necessarily have to cash in yet.

His starring role in a struggling side has arguably earned a move to a more upwardly mobile club, but it remains to be seen just how his situation pans out when the summer window rolls around.

Peterborough United has been a great place for prolific strikers to go in years gone by and Wrexham’s ambition and financial backing could make them an intriguing option too, so it will be intriguing to see if either firm up their reported interest further down the line.