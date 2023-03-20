Opinion: Norwich City need give 21-year-old the action he deserves next season or sell him this summer

Norwich City sent Bali Mumba out on loan to Plymouth Argyle last summer, and the 21-year-old hasn’t looked back since making the move to Home Park.

Mumba has been a huge hit with promotion-chasing Plymouth Argyle.

Operating on both the left and right-hand side as a wing-back, the Norwich City starlet has chipped in with a thoroughly impressive six goals and nine assists in 40 appearances. He’s been one of Steven Schumacher’s nailed on starters and has been a vital part of their success this season as they look to rise to the Championship.

The promotion fight with the Pilgrims is still ongoing and that will remain the priority until the end of the season, of course. However, there needs to be a decision made on Mumba at the end of the campaign, and it feels as though it could go one of two ways…

The right time for a first-team role?

Arguably, Mumba has been one of League One’s best loan players this season. A return of 15 goal contributions from wing-back is brilliant and his ability to play on both sides has made him a valuable part of Schumacher’s squad. The former Sunderland starlet has been in the form of his life and if he’s not done enough to earn a first-team shot next season, you have to wonder what more he has to do to get a place in Norwich’s plans.

This Plymouth spell is now his second loan away from Carrow Road and while there’s not a pressing decision to be made yet given his contract expires in 2025, it could be best to let him move on permanently if he hasn’t got a part to play under David Wagner.

Selling Mumba would let him find a new home for good, settling somewhere he can play regular first-team football without the uncertainty of what could be next, like there is with a loan spell. The Canaries would likely fetch a decent fee for him too given just how successful he’s been at Home Park.

Ideally, he remains at Carrow Road. You have to think he’s done enough to warrant a senior role after his exploits this season and after starring in League One, the Championship is the logical next step. If not though, a sale could give Norwich a welcome boost of funds and Mumba the chance to play regular football at a permanent home.

It remains to be seen how Mumba’s summer pans out, but the Canaries will have a decision to make, and they need to make sure it is the right one for the player given just how bright his future looks.