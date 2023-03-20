Opinion: Loaned out West Brom man could have a big role to play in 2023/24

West Brom look set for a prosperous 2023/24 season, in what will be Carlos Corberan’s first full season at the helm.

A top-six finish is looking more and more unlikely for West Brom this season. It remains a possibility, but it seems like West Brom will be playing in the Championship next season and with Corberan looking set to oversee a summer of comings and goings, the Baggies may well be early promotion contenders for the 2023/24.

There’s certainly a bit of work for Corberan to do in the transfer market. But one name that some Baggies fans may have forgotten about is Alex Mowatt – the midfielder joined ahead of last season but didn’t really impress, and was loaned out to Middlesbrough for this season.

He scored four and assisted two in 34 Championship appearances for West Brom last season. He started really well and he looked like a good signing, but this time round he’s failed to record a single goal contribution in 23 Championship outings for Boro, having largely been used as a late substitute under Michael Carrick.

At 28 years old though, Mowatt is still in the prime years of his career. He proved at Barnsley that he’s a midfielder capable of scoring some spectacular goals in the Championship, whilst also being able to create attacks and keep things ticking over from the midfield.

Competition in midfield is rife at West Brom. Names like Jayson Molumby and Okay Yokuslu have stamped their name in the starting XI whilst the likes of Nathaniel Chalobah will be eyeing up a big 2023/24 after joining in January. Mowatt though can play in front of the defence or behind the striker, so he’ll be a very versatile player for West Brom next season.

And playing in a more technically-savvy West Brom side might work a lot better for a player like Mowatt who possesses a lot of technical ability – he might yet rediscover his best form in the Championship with West Brom next season.