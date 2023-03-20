‘Late title challengers’ – Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday prediction: The72

Barnsley host Sheffield Wednesday in League One on Tuesday night.

Sheffield Wednesday make the journey to Oakwell to face a Barnsley side sitting comfortably in the play-off spots.

Michael Duff’s side sit in 4th place, nine points clear of 7th placed Peterborough United. The Tykes are eight points away from the automatic spots as it stands, but they do boast two games in hand on both Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle, so there’s time yet for a late charge for the top-two.

As for Sheffield Wednesday, their remarkable run was extended at the weekend but they were ultimately held to a 1-1 draw by Bolton Wanderers. Darren Moore’s side still sit top of the table though, a point ahead of Plymouth with two games in hand.

Moore’s men are now 23 without defeat in League One and are in pole position to return to the Championship.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is a really intriguing game. Barnsley actually defeated Wednesday way back in September and with both teams looking to protect impressive unbeaten runs, we should be in for a great tie tomorrow night.

“It is hard not to back Sheffield Wednesday given just how strong they’ve been but I’ve got a feeling they could struggle here. Their club-record run could easily come to an end here, with Barnsley looking fantastic at the moment. And, if the Tykes win, they might even be late title challengers.

“This is a tough one to call and it really could go either way, but I’ll go for a score draw.”

Score prediction: Barnsley 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Luke Phelps

“Massive game, this. Two neighbours, both in form and both wanting to be a Championship side next season. Both sides have had some tough fixtures of late but both have picked up some huge points, so I really am interested to see how this one pans out.

“For me, both teams are very evenly-matched right now, despite Wednesday being a few places ahead of Barnsley in the table. But I think the Owls will edge this one – they have a very good away form and whilst Barnsley are solid at home, they’re beatable.

“And Barnsley didn’t put in the best performance v Wycombe on Saturday despite claiming the win, and Wednesday have also had an extra day of rest over Barnsley going into tomorrow’s game.”

Score prediction: Barnsley 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday