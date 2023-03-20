‘I have to say…’ – Wagner shares bleak Norwich City injury update after Stoke City draw

Norwich City drew 0-0 away at Stoke City on Saturday.

Norwich City go into this month’s international break in 7th place of the table after their draw at Stoke. It’s their second consecutive draw in the league but David Wagner’s side have now lost just one of their last eight in the league, and sit three points behind Millwall in 6th.

The Canaries return to action v 2nd place Sheffield United at the start of next month. Wagner’s side still have some very tough games to play this season with a trip to Blackburn Rovers and a trip to Middlesbrough on their April agenda. And things may be made more difficult after Wagner revealed that the club doesn’t expect to have any of their injured players back after the break.

Wagner said after the Stoke City game on Saturday:

“Now we have international break, hopefully the internationals come back healthy… We will for sure use the time to help the injured players recover even if I have to say I think no one of them will be back after international break for the Sheffield United game.”

Currently, Norwich City have all of Sam Byram, Isaac Hayden, Przemyslaw Placheta, Kieran Dowell, Jonathan Rowe, and Adam Idah injured.

A tough run-in…

There’s no such thing as an easy run-in in the Championship. But Norwich City in particular seem to have some tough games coming up after the break – they return to action v Sheffield United before facing Blackburn Rovers, Rotherham United, and then Middlesbrough.

There’s some winnable fixtures thrown in there for Wagner’s side, and they remain within touching distance of the play-offs. But securing a top-six finish is going to be an uphill battle for the Canaries this season, and the likes of Coventry City in 8th look like they could mount a late push as well.

Not having any of their injured players back for the run-in won’t help Norwich City’s cause either – their game v Sheffield United takes place on April 1st.