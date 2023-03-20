Huddersfield Town star reacts to ‘huge victory’ over Millwall in public message to fans

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik claimed the weekend’s win against Millwall was the ‘mental boost’ the Terries needed.

Huddersfield Town pulled off one of the shock results of the weekend as they beat 6th place in the table Millwall 1-0 at The Den.

The Terriers secured their first three points in six games thanks to Danny Ward’s second half winner, moving them up to 22nd in the table and just three points behind Cardiff City in 21st place.

Neil Warnock’s side inflicted Millwall’s second defeat at home in the league since September and have given themselves a fighting chance of staying up, entering the international break with some momentum despite remaining at the bottom of the table.

Following the win, Huddersfield stopper Vaclik took to Twitter to praise the win and the boost it’s given the club heading into the final run in, he tweeted:

Huge victory and the mental boost we needed the most before the upcoming international break! See you soon, Terriers! 🫵 @htafc pic.twitter.com/NqtLliGql7 — Tomáš Vaclík (@vaclos31) March 19, 2023

Confidence boost…

Huddersfield won just their second game under Warnock, with Vaclik keeping a second clean sheet in four games as their defence has tightened up following back-to-back 4-0 defeats at the end of February.

The Terriers’ survival bid is still a difficult one with a three point gap to Cardiff also seeing them play a game extra. The Bluebirds saw their clash against 20th place Rotherham United abandoned at half-time due to a waterlogged pitch.

Huddersfield’s run in pitches them against five teams all in the top 11 of the table, with the other three remaining coming against Swansea City before their last two games pitch them up against Cardiff and Reading. The latter look set to receive a six point deduction though, dropping them into the relegation scrap.