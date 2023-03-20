Holden shares injury update on Miles Leaburn after Charlton Athletic’s win over Cambridge United

Charlton Athletic beat Cambridge United 2-1 in League One on Saturday.

Charlton Athletic secured themselves a second-straight win in the league and a second-straight win on the road after beating Cambridge United on Saturday. The Addicks now sit in 11th place of the table going into the final nine games of the season, but Dean Holden’s side still have a 16-point gap to the top-six.

The goals came from Miles Leaburn and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on Saturday. The pair have scored 18 League One goals between them this season with the 19-year-old Leaburn having scored eight of those. But the youngster was brought off at half-time on Saturday, and after the game, Holden said of the striker:

“He just felt his hamstring a little bit at half-time so hopefully nothing too serious – it was he right thing to do to take him off.”