Hayden Carter sends message to Blackburn Rovers fans after Sheffield United defeat

Blackburn Rovers lost 3-2 away at Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals yesterday.

Blackburn Rovers headed to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United yesterday, and Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side would find themselves in front twice within the first hour. Ben Brereton Diaz scored from the spot in the first half before a Sam Gallagher own goal levelled things, but Sammie Szmodics put Rovers back in front on the hour.

The Blades would go on to score twice late on though through Oli McBurnie and Tommy Doyle, booking themselves a spot in the FA Cup semi-final where they’ll play Manchester City next month. It was still a hard-fought performance from Rovers though, and after the game, defender Hayden Carter tweeted:

Absolutely gutted about today and sorry we couldn’t hold on to get the result you all deserved. 9 big ones to go in the league and we’ll give everything we’ve got. Thank you for the support today, it was incredible 💙 @Rovers https://t.co/5nvv0AXAJB — Hayden Carter (@HaydenCarter06) March 19, 2023

Academy graduate Carter has enjoyed his best season in a Blackburn Rovers shirt, having featured 21 ties in the Championship so far this season. Tomasson has used his regularly throughout the campaign and he’s proved himself to be a very competent player, having spent time on loan with Portsmouth in League One last season.

Up next…

The international break is now upon us. After crashing out of the FA Cup, Blackburn will now fully focus on league matters and as Carter points out, Rovers have nine huge games left in their season.

They currently sit in 5th place of the table and they have some winnable fixtures on their horizon with games against the likes of Birmingham City, Huddersfield own, Hull City and more.

But there’s still games against some of the current top-six and so there’s no guarantee that Rovers will finish in a play-off place.

Rovers return to action v Birmingham City on April 1st.