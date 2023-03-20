‘Gutted’ – Ryan Lowe opens up on concern surrounding injury to Preston North End favourite

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has admitted he’s ‘a bit gutted’ after seeing Greg Cunningham forced off in the early stages of their defeat to Middlesbrough.

Preston were on the receiving end of a heavy defeat to Middlesbrough on Saturday, seeing their six-game unbeaten run end with a 4-0 defeat to Michael Carrick’s promotion-chasing Boro side.

The Lilywhites weren’t without added blows on the day either, with in-form defender Cunningham forced off just before the half-hour mark. He looked to be struggling with his knee after the first goal and was ultimately withdrawn from the action.

Now, as quoted by Lancs Live, Preston boss Lowe has admitted his concern over the blow. He stated stated that the injury has left him ‘a bit gutted’, admitting it is worrying to see Cunningham withdrawn through injury given his usual determination to remain on the pitch.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I don’t know, I’m a bit gutted for him.

“I don’t think it looks good. It just deflates you; he’s been excellent. We’ll have to get a diagnosis and probably a scan on Sunday morning. We’ll find out but Greg Cunningham doesn’t really come off the pitch, unless there is something serious up with him.”

Fingers crossed…

Cunningham, after spending the vast majority of his career at left-back, has played almost entirely at centre-back this season. He has been in and out of the side somewhat but had managed to make the starting spot his own in recent weeks, playing all 90 minutes in all six Championship games prior to the Middlesbrough defeat.

It is a disappointment to see the Irishman forced out after strong form in recent weeks and it will be hoped that he’s not facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

Anything serious may well bring an end to his season given the limited time remaining before the campaign comes to a close, so it remains to be seen what the next update from Lowe brings.