Every Championship club’s net spend over the past 5 years

Championship clubs are spending more and more money. That, combined with parachute payments, takeover happenings and so on makes for an interesting net spend table.

Earlier in the season we did a piece on how much each team in the Championship has spent this season. Whilst it made for interesting reading, it doesn’t really give a clear picture of how much each team has spent overall, and in their recent history.

But here we’ve listed every team’s net spend from the past five years and put them in order…

All figures were taken from Transfermarkt.

Sheffield United = -£103.95m

Cardiff City = -£34.59m

Stoke City = -£9.99m

Burnley = -£4.74m

Reading = -£4.4m

Millwall = -£1.65m

Blackburn Rovers = £0.57m

Blackpool = £0.9m

Wigan Athletic = £1.6m

Preston North End = £3.25m

Coventry City = £5.39m

Rotherham United = £5.58m

West Brom = £7.17m

Luton Town = £8.57m

Sunderland = £17.09m

Norwich City = £19.06m

Huddersfield Town = £21.51m

QPR = £22.88m

Hull City = £24.13m

Birmingham City = £29.58m

Middlesbrough = £40.58m

Bristol City = £47.95m

Watford = £70.01m

Swansea City = £104.57m