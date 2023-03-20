Every Championship club’s net spend over the past 5 years

Championship clubs are spending more and more money. That, combined with parachute payments, takeover happenings and so on makes for an interesting net spend table.
Earlier in the season we did a piece on how much each team in the Championship has spent this season. Whilst it made for interesting reading, it doesn’t really give a clear picture of how much each team has spent overall, and in their recent history.
But here we’ve listed every team’s net spend from the past five years and put them in order…
All figures were taken from Transfermarkt.
Sheffield United = -£103.95m
Cardiff City = -£34.59m
Stoke City = -£9.99m
Burnley = -£4.74m
Reading = -£4.4m
Millwall = -£1.65m
Blackburn Rovers = £0.57m
Blackpool = £0.9m
Wigan Athletic = £1.6m
Preston North End = £3.25m
Coventry City = £5.39m
Rotherham United = £5.58m
West Brom = £7.17m
Luton Town = £8.57m
Sunderland = £17.09m
Norwich City = £19.06m
Huddersfield Town = £21.51m
QPR = £22.88m
Hull City = £24.13m
Birmingham City = £29.58m
Middlesbrough = £40.58m
Bristol City = £47.95m
Watford = £70.01m
Swansea City = £104.57m