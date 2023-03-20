Duff shares Barnsley injury update ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Barnsley beat Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 away from home at the weekend, and next they host league leaders and South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

It promises to be an entertain game between two in form rivals tomorrow night. Wednesday sit top of the table having enjoyed a very impressive season so far, but Barnsley have rather quietly gone about their campaign and now find themselves in 4th, and on a formidable run of form since January.

And ahead of tomorrow night’s crunch match in League One, Barnsley boss Michael Duff confirmed to Barnsley Chronicle’s Doug O’Kane that there’s now new injury concerns in his camp:

Pre-Wednesday press conference at Oakwell. Duff says no new injuries. Same group to pick from#barnsleyfc — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) March 20, 2023

Barnsley have names like Robbie Cundy currently sidelined but recently welcomed back Josh Benson, with Bradley Collins making his return to the side v Wycombe at the weekend.

A huge game…

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday is always a feisty contest, and this one looks set to be even more so given that both sides are battling for promotion to the Championship.

They both go into the game pretty evenly-matched on form and with Barnsley having no new injury concerns, the Tykes should go into this game with a lot of confidence, especially after their impressive win at Wycombe.

The Tykes are now unbeaten in their last 11 and they’ve won nine of those, including their last three. Sheffield Wednesday are uneaten in the league since October and have won five of their last six, drawing at home to Bolton Wanderers on Friday night.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 8pm.