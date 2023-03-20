Double West Brom injury blow confirmed ahead of season finale

West Brom duo Grady Diangana and Matt Phillips will miss the remainder of the season through injury, according to the Express & Star.

The Baggies were out of action on the weekend due to Sheffield United’s involvement in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday, seeing them slip down to 9th place after Coventry City won 4-1 at Bloomfield Road against Blackpool.

West Brom played their final game before the international break last Wednesday as they drew 1-1 away at Cardiff City, having to wait over two weeks before they can set that record straight and head on a play-off push.

But unfortunately for Carlos Corberan and his side, they will have to do it without forwards Diangana and Phillips, who have both been ruled out for the remainder of the season through injury.

According to the Express & Star, West Brom will have to contend with eight games throughout the whole of April, without the injured pair to call on as both of their chances of returning before the season’s end having gone.

Double blow…

Corberan’s turnaround since he arrived at The Hawthorns have seen the Baggies climb into the play-off picture, but after just three wins from their previous eight games, they have slipped back down the table again.

That drop off lately has come simultaneously with injury problems up front, which has seen Karlan Grant and Brandon Thomas-Asante sidelined alongside the aforementioned duo.

Phillips’ injury has been a big blow to the side, with the 32-year-old missing just two games throughout the whole Championship campaign before he was ruled out in January, missing ten games to date and his comeback now isn’t set until next season.

Whilst Diangana has been missing since he was substituted off against Middlesbrough back in February, with the 24-year-old now unable to add to his seven goal involvements this season.

West Brom return to action against Millwall on Saturday 1st of April.