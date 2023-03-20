Do Luton Town have an option to buy Leeds United’s Cody Drameh?

Cody Drameh joined Luton Town on loan from Leeds United in January.

Drameh, 21, joined Luton Town on loan from Leeds United for the remainder of the 2022/23 season back in January. The right-back was struggling for game time at Elland Road but he’s since featured nine times for Luton in the Championship, grabbing himself two assists.

He was on hand to provide the assist for Alfie Doughty’s opener in the 1-1 draw away at Sunderland over the weekend, with his side currently sitting in 4th place of the Championship table going into the international break. Drameh has certainly been a decent signing, but do the Hatters have an option to buy?

It appears not. Upon his loan move to Luton Town, Fabrizio Romano revealed on Twitter that there would be ‘no clauses included’ in Drameh’s deal, with then Leeds boss Jesse Marsch having viewed Drameh as part of his 2023/24 plans.

But of course, Marsch isn’t the man in charge at Elland Road anymore and so what the next season holds for Drameh remains to be seen. He’s often struggled to break into the first-team at Leeds but in this current loan spell, and with Cardiff City during the last season, he showed that he’s a really exciting player.

He’s out of contract in 2024 and so Leeds have a decision to make this summer: Utilise Drameh, or look to sell him as to avoid losing him for free next year. If he continues to impress with Luton then the Hatters might fancy a permanent swoop given their lack of right-backs, and other clubs might take a look too.

Luton Town return to action v Watford at the start of next month.