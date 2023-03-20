Darren Moore set to watch over highly-rated Sheffield Wednesday trainee after impressive U21s stint

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is hoping to watch over recent U21s trialist Sam Reed in a first-team training stint soon.

Sheffield Wednesday have been keeping a close eye over non-league defender Reed in recent times, bringing him into their U21s setup for a trial after impressing with Brighouse Town.

He’s made a good impression with Neil Thompson’s young Owls too, earning high praise from the U21s boss.

Now, in a fresh update on Reed, first-team boss Moore has now spoken of his hope to see the defender in action with the first-team. A report from The Star has explained Reed won’t play for Sheffield Wednesday’s U21s anymore so he can keep playing with current club Brighouse but there is a hope to see him in action for the Owls’ senior side soon.

Here’s what Moore had to say on the matter:

“Thommo is very, very impressed with him, and he has extended those thoughts to us.

“What we tend to do, when they’ve done a certain amount of games and time with the U21s, is we usually get a chance to bring them over to the first team and have a real good look at them. We’ve not had that opportunity as yet, but maybe over the next few days there might be the chance to get some eyes on him.

“I can only go off Thommo’s words for now, and he seems quite happy with him. I’m sure we’ll get a look at him.”

Destined for Hillsborough?

Despite the fact Reed won’t be playing any more competitive games for Wednesday, it is looking more and more likely that he’ll end up with the League One club for good at some point. Thompson is clearly a huge fan and with Moore likely to set eyes on him in a first-team setting, it seems there’s big hopes for the left-sided defender.

Thompson seems convinced of his talents, it just remains to be seen whether or not Moore sees a place for him in his plans.

Reed looks to have done just about all he can to earn a place in the U21s, but an impressive spell with the senior side could only further cement his place at Wednesday.