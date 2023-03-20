Cardiff City bring Nottingham Forest defender in on trial – Championship and L1 teams also keen

Nottingham Forest defender Osa Solomon has been handed a trial with Cardiff City, All Nigeria Soccer has reported.

Cardiff City’s fate is still up in the air heading into the international break, with only three points separating themselves and the relegation zone. Sabri Lamouchi’s side boast a game in hand on Huddersfield, but they’ll know they still need to put more distance between themselves and the drop.

One eye will likely be on potential summer recruits despite the pressing matter of the relegation fight, and it seems one man on their radar is Nottingham Forest talent Solomon.

All Nigeria Soccer reports that the 19-year-old defender has linked up with the Bluebirds on trial, with his stint beginning Tuesday.

Solomon looks likely to move on from Forest when his contract expires, and he’s not short of suitors. Cardiff City have brought him in on trial, but there are fellow Championship sides and League One teams also said to be interested in the youngster.

Bidding to impress…

With a summer move seemingly on the cards for Solomon, he’ll be keen to prove himself in his trial stint with the Bluebirds. It will last an initial five days before a decision is made on a potential swoop.

Solomon has gained some senior experience in non-league football, spending time on loan with Redditch United. With Forest though, he’s been gaining action at youth level, playing as a central defender or at right-back.

If Solomon can impress with Cardiff, they’ll be hopeful of seeing off competition for his services, but it will be interesting to see if any of the other suitors look to firm up their interest with a swoop of their own.