Burnley interested in Scottish starlet as contract nears expiry

Burnley are interested in signing Motherwell defender Max Johnston in the summer, according to the Daily Record.

The Clarets are Premier League bound as they lead the Championship by 13 points with just nine games remaining.

Burnley were hammered at the weekend by Manchester City in the FA Cup as they got a taste of what a return to the Premier League will be like, and it seems they’re wasting no time in getting their targets set.

Vincent Kompany’s side are set to be significant players in the coming transfer window despite currently being under a transfer embargo, with that soon to be lifted upon their imminent return to the big time.

The Daily Record in Scotland reports that Burnley are ready to make an offer for Johnston, who is out of contract in the summer. The Clarets have been admirers of the 19-year-old for some time and have sent scouts to watch him in recent weeks, but there will be competition for his signature from the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A.

Summer spending ahead…

With Burnley’s promotion looking a complete case of when not if given their form and quality over the chasing pack, Kompany will be eager to get early signings nailed for next season.

Johnston has appeared at both right-back and wing-back for Motherwell lately, after he returned from a loan spell at Cove Rangers in the Scottish Championship in January, seamlessly sliding into the first-team and onto the radar of clubs alongside Burnley.

He could be vital as Kompany has often swapped between a back five and back four set up which will see Johnston be able to offer the Belgian the option of deploying him on the right side of either set up.