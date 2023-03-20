Blackburn Rovers injuries: Who’s sidelined and when are they expected to be back?

Blackburn Rovers have enjoyed a great season up to date, as they currently sit in 5th place in the table with a first Championship play-off spot up for grabs since they were relegated from the Premier League in 2012.

Despite their FA Cup heartbreak on the weekend that saw them lose 3-2 against Sheffield United thanks to a rocket from Tommy Doyle in stoppage time, it’s been a good campaign to date.

But with injuries to key players threatening their position, here are Blackburn’s injuries and each player’s expected return date.

John Buckley

After spending the majority of the season in and out of the side, Buckley had made four consecutive 90 minute appearances, before he was substituted off injured against Stoke City two weeks ago.

Expected return date: Jon Dahl Tomasson revealed that the 23-year-old will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Bradley Dack

Dack enjoyed a resurgence in form after claiming his place in the starting XI once again. The 29-year-old has featured 29 times so far this season, with his last appearance coming against Swansea City in February.

Expected return date: After over a month out with injury, Tomasson revealed that Dack was back in light training and “will be back at the end of the (international) break.”

Daniel Ayala

Ayala has featured 24 times this season for Rovers but injuries and suspension have limited him to just two appearances since January, one of them against Blackpool where he was substituted off with a hamstring injury

Expected return date: The 32-year-old looks to be half way through his recovery, with the Lancashire Telegraph reporting the injury will keep him out for eight weeks, meaning a return around late April could be on the cards.

Jack Vale

The 22-year-old has been in and around Tomasson’s first-team plans this season but action had been limited before getting injured in the FA Cup win against Leicester City.

Expected return date: Tomasson revealed that Vale suffered an ankle injury, and cited the international break as a possible aim for a return.