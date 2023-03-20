3 out-of-work managers Tranmere Rovers should consider after Micky Mellon sacking

Tranmere Rovers are on the lookout for a new boss after opting to part ways with Micky Mellon on Sunday.

Tranmere Rovers’ decision comes with the club sat in 14th place in the League Two table. Another campaign of fourth-tier football looks to be on the horizon too, with 11 point separating them and the play-offs with nine games left.

The decision marks the end of Mellon’s second stint at Prenton Park and although his legendary status remains at Rovers, it seems the right decision after a tough campaign.

Attentions now turn to who his replacement will be, and here, we put forward three available bosses who should be considered.

David Artell

As far as realistic moves for an available coach go, Artell could be a great fit. He built and oversaw the development of a generation at Crewe Alexandra, taking them from League Two to League One while focusing on player growth and development.

His management skills could make for a very efficient appointment, but it remains to be seen whether or not they see him as the boss to take them back to League One.

Danny Cowley

Cowley would certainly be an ambitious, high-profile appointment. It would be a big surprise to see him drop down to League Two as well, but given Tranmere’s support and the sizeable Prenton Park, they could be an intriguing prospect for someone like Cowley off the back of a tough end to his Portsmouth stay.

He’s got promotion experience and pedigree in higher divisions, but again, this would be a really ambitious move for Rovers.

Graham Alexander

Alexander, 51, left Motherwell at the end of last season and has been out of work since. He’s got bags of EFL experience after spells in charge of Fleetwood Town, Scunthorpe United and Salford City and could be eager for another go on these shores after his time in Scotland.

He’s got promotions under his belt with both Fleetwood and Salford, rising to League One via the play-offs with the Cod Army.