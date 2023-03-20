3 Ismaila Sarr replacements Watford should target in the summer amid new exit rumours

Watford forward Ismaila Sarr is once again subject to interest elsewhere, with The Athletic reporting that the Senegalese is set to finally leave Vicarage Road.

After arriving at Watford in 2019 for a club-record £40m fee, Sarr has so far played 123 games for the Hornets, scoring 33 goals and assisting 23. But, it looks as though he’s now heading into his remaining couple of months with the club.

The report claims that talks over a new contract haven’t progressed, leaving Premier League clubs on red alert again amid Watford currently sat in 10th place in the Championship, and only a slim chance left of promotion.

With Manchester United, Liverpool and Aston Villa all previously keen on the ace, he’s set to garner significant interest again. Should Sarr move on in the summer, here are three replacements Watford should consider…

Jordan Morris – Seattle Sounders

Watford dipped into the MLS market to sign Ismael Kone from CF Montreal, and Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris is another that Watford could cast a keen eye on.

The 28-year-old has started the 2023 MLS on fire, bagging three goals in four games, featuring on both wings and as a main striker like Sarr has done previously at Vicarage Road.

Morris did have an underwhelming stint at Swansea City on loan during the 2020/21 season, where he played just 131 minutes before an ACL rupture ended his season, but he’s worthy of a second chance. With 55 goals and 26 assists in 174 games for Seattle, he’s certainly an option worth considering.

Omari Hutchinson – Chelsea

Should the Hornets decide to head down the loan route, Chelsea’s Hutchinson would be an exciting signing, with the 19-year-old playing incredibly for Chelsea’s U23s, even earning first-team appearances.

Hutchinson has bagged seven goals and eight assists in the Premier League 2 so far this season, playing on both wings, as an attacking midfielder and at striker.

The 19-year-old has earned his stripes at senior level too, registering three goal involvements in four games in the EFL Trophy for Chelsea’s youth side. With the Blues possibly keen on him playing first-team football, Hutchinson could be ready to explode in the Championship next season.

Daizen Maeda – Celtic

Celtic’s Maeda is an intriguing option for the Hornets to consider, with the 25-year-old so far bagging ten goals and six assists in all competitions for the Bhoys so far this season, also playing seamlessly across the frontline.

The 25-year-old also scored for Japan in the World Cup and could be convinced to move south of the border and fight for a Premier League career.

Maeda is part of front line packed with talent at Parkhead and with Celtic nine points clear at the top of the table, may find a new challenge appealing with another SPFL title under his belt.