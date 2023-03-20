3 goalkeepers Sheffield United should consider amid new links with Crystal Palace fringe man

Sheffield United could be in the market for a new ‘keeper in the summer, with The Sun claiming Crystal Palace’s Sam Johnstone is on the radar at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United are said to be eyeing Johnstone as an option in between the sticks if they make the rise to the Premier League. A price tag between £5m and £6m is reported, with former club West Brom also keen.

It would be wise to keep some alternative options in mind though, so here, we put forward three solid options for the Blades…

Neto – AFC Bournemouth

After initially starting out as no.2 behind Mark Travers, Neto has quickly become a key player for Bournemouth. He’s captained the Cherries and impressed despite their struggles, with his experience and leadership proving key.

At 33, he’s at the latter end of his career but goalkeepers can go deep into their 30s, so with his contract expiring and his high-level pedigree in mind, Neto could be a really shrewd addition for Sheffield United if they do want another shot-stopper.

Freddie Woodman – Preston North End

If the Blades make the rise to the Premier League, they could be wise to look at bringing some of the Championship’s top players with them, and Preston ‘keeper Woodman certainly fits into that category.

Woodman will be determined to prove himself in the top-flight after not quite making the grade with Newcastle United. He’s proven himself as a top goalkeeper with Preston in a starring season at Deepdale and he has arguably earned himself another shot in the Premier League.

Zack Steffen – Manchester City (on loan at Middlesbrough)

If Boro are able to go up, they might fancy themselves to strike a permanent deal. If not though, Sheffield United should look at a swoop or at least rival Middlesbrough for him if they want to keep him for good.

The American has plenty of pedigree behind him after developing with Manchester City as cover for top ‘keeper Ederson and he’s been a hit in the Championship this season. Steffen is definitely capable of being a Premier League no. 1 and he should be one of the Blades’ radar.