3 Colby Bishop alternatives Ipswich Town should consider amid recent links with Portsmouth star

Ipswich Town were linked with a summer move for Portsmouth striker Colby Bishop over the weekend.

Ipswich Town’s admiration was revealed in a report from The Sun, stating Kieran McKenna’s side are keen on bringing Portsmouth star Bishop to the Championship with them if they win promotion.

Pompey will surely want to hold onto their talisman though, after his return of 20 goals across all competitions in his first season at Fratton Park.

With that in mind, it could be wise for the Tractor Boys to consider some alternative options. Here, we put forward three…

Macaulay Langstaff – Notts County

Notts County may well find themselves in the EFL next season and if so, it might not be easy to pry Langstaff away from Meadow Lane. Regardless of that though, Ipswich should certainly have their eyes on Langstaff.

36 goals in 38 games at any level is a ridiculous return and he’s certainly proven himself deserving of a step up. Yes, the Championship would be a big jump, but bringing in such a natural goalscorer could be a gamble worth taking.

Jonson Clarke-Harris – Peterborough United

Like Bishop, Clarke-Harris has been a star striker in League One this season. His tally of 22 goals in 37 League One games means he’s the only player to have scored more third-tier goals than the Portsmouth star this season.

Clarke-Harris, 28, has impressed in the Championship before and provides leadership and physicality up top. Posh might be reluctant to sell but if they stay down and Ipswich go up, they should try to tempt him to the second-tier.

Daniel Jebbison – Sheffield United

Last but not least is Sheffield United starlet Jebbison, who could benefit from some more game time away from Bramall Lane. Sheffield United could rise to the Premier League this season and if so, a Championship loan could be the Canadian-born talent’s ideal move.

With his deal up in 2024, there may even be scope for something longer term too. He’d be a great option for Ipswich and could be their main man up top for some time if there was to be a permanent deal struck down the line.