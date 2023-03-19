What’s former Portsmouth and Cardiff City man Greg Halford up to these days?

Greg Halford played for Portsmouth between 2010 and 2012 and Cardiff City between 2017 and 2018, amongst other English Football League teams.

Born just down the road in Chelmsford, Halford began his career at Colchester United where he played 162 times for the U’s before he joined Premier League side Reading before moving to Sunderland. After limited chances at Sunderland, Halford made the move to Wolverhampton Wanderers following an impressive 2008/09 campaign on loan at Sheffield United where he was a beaten play-off finalist.

Following 18 months in the top flight with Wolves, Halford switched to Portsmouth where he was unable to keep Pompey in the second tier after the club entered administration, signing for Nottingham Forest. After spells in the Championship with Brighton & Hove Albion, Rotherham United and Birmingham City, the defender signed for Cardiff where he spent 18 months and won promotion to the Premier League in his final campaign.

What’s Halford up to now?

Following the end of his time in Wales, Halford switched to the SPFL to join Aberdeen but just two appearances in five months saw him drop down to the National League with Southend United.

The journeyman then moved for a brief spell to Waterford in the Irish Premier League before turning out for National League South side Billericay Town.

Now at 38, Halford plays for eighth tier side and YouTube and internet sensations Hashtag United in the Isthmian League North, Halford has bagged seven times in 25 games for the Tags and continues to go strong, with Hashtag sat top of the league and set for promotion.

The EFL journeyman has played for 19 teams in his career that still continues 20 years after he made his senior debut.