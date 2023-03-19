What’s former Norwich City man Ricky van Wolfswinkel up to these days?

Ricky van Wolfswinkel played for Norwich City between 2013 and 2016.

Van Wolfswinkel began his career with Vitesse Arnhem in his homeland of the Netherlands where he netted eight times in his debut campaign before moving to FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie.

The Dutchman helped Utrecht qualify for the Europa League in his first campaign, where he followed up a double figure goal return in his first season by bagging 23 goals in all competitions, earning him a move to Sporting Lisbon as one of Europe’s best up and coming strikers.

Following his goal laden spell in the Netherlands, he scored 45 goals in 88 games seeing him move to Premier League side Norwich for around £8.5million. His time at Carrow Road was hugely disappointing as he scored just once in 27 games in his only season with the Canaries.

What is Van Wolfswinkel up to now?

After flopping at Norwich, Van Wolfswinkel moved on loan to Saint Etienne in France and Real Betis in Spain, but was unable to rediscover his goal touch that looked to have completely deserted him.

However, a permanent move back to his homeland and first club Vitesse saw him net 23 goals in 38 appearances and he was on the move again, this time to Champions League side FC Basel, where he played the most times for a single club in his career. The twice-capped Netherlands international played four years in Switzerland, scoring 37 times in 115 games.

Now at 34, Van Wolfswinkel has rekindled his scoring touch again with FC Twente, scoring 17 in his first season and has so far scored seven and assisted six this campaign with Twente currently 5th in the table.

Van Wolfswinkel never lived up to his billing outside of his homeland but he’s proved to a deadly goal scorer in the Eredivisie.