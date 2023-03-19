What’s former Blackburn Rovers and Derby County man Marcus Olsson up to these days?

Marcus Olsson played for Blackburn Rovers between 2012 and 2016 and Derby County between 2016 and 2019.

The twin brother of Martin Olsson, the pair both starting their youth career at Hogaborgs BK in their homeland of Sweden, with Marcus moving to Swedish Allsvenskan side Halmstads BK with his brother being snapped up by Blackburn.

Olsson enjoyed three and a half years at Halmstad where he played over 100 times for the side before the club suffered relegation from the Swedish top flight in 2011, where Olsson opted to pursue a move. In the following January, Olsson moved to Ewood Park to link back up with his twin brother at Blackburn who were battling relegation from the Premier League – the Swede played 114 times for Rovers in four-and-a-half years.

Olsson then switched to fellow Championship side Derby County in 2016 where he featured 67 times, including both semi-finals in the 2015/16 play-off disappointment, before he left the club in 2019.

What’s Olsson up to now?

Following his exit from Derby, Olsson returned back to Sweden to play for Allesvenskan side Helsingborg in 2020, but after just two games for the club, Olsson suffered a cruciate ligament injury which kept him out of action for almost 18 months.

Now at 34, Olsson has made his return to football with a comeback at Halmstad in January 2022 ahead of their upcoming season in the second tier of Swedish football. The twice capped Sweden international has bounced back well from his injury and continues to turn out regularly in his homeland.

During his time in England, Olsson won Blackburn’s Player of the Year award for the 2014/15 season. He’s remembered fondly as an attacking full-back whose attributes were perhaps slightly before his time, but he’s still playing on at the age of 34.