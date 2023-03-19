Update emerges on Marc Spiegel’s Charlton Athletic takeover bid

Marc Spiegel’s Charlton Athletic takeover bid remains ongoing, but a decision is not expected for another month, says Alan Nixon.

Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard is looking to shift ownership of Charlton Athletic after just two-and-a-half years at the helm. Earlier in the season, a group led by Charlie Methven were looking to acquire the London club but the deal fell through, with Spiegel now the man looking to finalise a takeover.

But reporting on his Patreon page this morning, Nixon has revealed that whilst Spiegel’s takeover bid remains ongoing, a final decision on his potential takeover remains about a month away. The news come after manager Dean Holden put pen-to-paper on a deal until 2026, despite uncertainty around the club’s ownership.

A summer of change?

Holden’s new contract could be a sign of positive things to come for Charlton. But as Addicks fans know all too well, takeover deals can take an age to go through, and so they need to have patience with this one.

Spiegel certainly seems to be the name in the frame right now but given this latest update, it suggests that Charlton Athletic might have to wait until this summer before they can really start to make some positive changes, and really back Holden in the transfer market.

On that point, a takeover bid would need to go through early on in the summer to give Holden any real chance of putting together a new-look side, so whilst patience is needed on fans’ behalf, the club hierarchy still need to make this takeover go through smoothly.

Charlton return to action v Wycombe Wanderers next weekend.