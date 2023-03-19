Sheffield United credited with interest in forgotten Crystal Palace man

According to Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield United are interested in Crystal Palace keeper Sam Johnstone.

The 29-year-old England stopper joined Crystal Palace on a free transfer from West Brom last summer. The move came after his contract ran down and, with the Baggies stuck in the Championship, Johnstone took the chance to opt for Premier League competition.

However, since his move to Selhurst Park, it hasn’t really worked out for the former Manchester United youngster. Palace have opted to go for a mix of Vincente Guaita and Joe Whitworth between the sticks in what has been an indifferent season for them.

1 of 15 What club does John Lundstram play for now? Celtic Rangers Hibernian Motherwell

To compound his misery at missing out on Premier League chances, Johnstone’s season has been curtailed by a calf injury. This injury, suffered in February, has ruled him out until the end of March. That will see a struggling Palace come back from the international break with just 10 games left.

The good news for Johnstone is that this extended break should give him the chance to hopefully get back to full fitness and ready to challenge for a place in the team.

Thoughts…

Johnstone is too good a goalkeeper to left languishing on the bench in the Premier League. Since his arrival at Crystal Palace, he has been effectively reduced to the role of a back-up, if not 3rd choice, keeper.

He is a player with not only three England caps but also 37 Premier League appearances and over 200 starts at Championship level. If Sheffield United, as Nixon states, have any kind of interest in him, then they will be aware of this.

With the Blades looking toward the Premier League, they could do much, much worse than rescue Johnstone from his time at Selhurst Park. And with current no.1 Wes Foderingham out of contract in the summer, a move for Johnstone certainly makes sense.