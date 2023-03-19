Ryan Giles sends message to Middlesbrough fans after emphatic Preston North End win

Middlesbrough thumped Preston North End 4-0 in the Championship yesterday.

Middlesbrough beat 10-man Preston comfortably yesterday. Chuba Akpom opened the scoring with his 24th league goal of the season before Cameron Archer netted a brace, with Marcus Forss sealing the win late on. Boro remain in 3rd and close the gap to Sheffield United in 2nd to three points, with the Blades in action v Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup today.

Yesterday’s game saw Wolves loan man Ryan Giles grab himself two assists. The left-sided player has been a key performer for Boro this season having played in all 38 of their league games so far, grabbing himself a total of 11 assists.

After yesterday’s win, Giles had this message for Middlesbrough fans:

A brilliant performance and Win going into the break. Another two 🅰️, very proud of this. Your support is unbelievable thank you ❤️ @Boro #UTB https://t.co/wAetlzgDmF — Ryan Giles (@ryangiles7) March 18, 2023

One for the future…

At 23 years old, Giles remains a younger player, and he’s shown this season how much potential he has. Boro have already tipped with a potential permanent swoop for the Wolves man and so too have Leicester City and West Ham (reports via FLW), which goes to show how impressive a season he’s had in the Championship.

Wolves might yet have their own plans for Giles going into next season, so what the 2023/24 campaign might have in store for the creative player remains to be seen.

A permanent move to the Riverside could be a very attractive outcome, especially if they earn promotion, and the club will surely look into a deal given how well he’s played this season and how well he fits into Michael Carrick’s style of play.

Boro return to action v Huddersfield Town at the start of next month.