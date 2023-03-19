‘Now we get to find out…’ – Ex-QPR man Nigel Quashie reacts to Birmingham City disappointment

QPR lost 1-0 at home to Birmingham City in the Championship yesterday.

QPR’s terrible form in the Championship continued with a 1-0 defeat at home to fellow strugglers Birmingham City yesterday. Both clubs went into the game lingering just above the drop zone, but it’s Birmingham City who move up into 16th and now nine points above the drop zone, compared to 19th place QPR who are just six points above the bottom three.

Gareth Ainsworth has lost four of his first five games in charge and sees his side return to action v bottom club Wigan Athletic next month, starting a run of eight crucial games for the R’s who are very much entangled in a relegation battle.

Yesterday’s defeat was another tough one to take and a tough one for fans to watch. And after the game, former QPR player Nigel Quashie shared this message on Twitter:

Now we get to find out who really wants to play when things get tough! #QPR — Nigel Quashie (@NigelQuashie1) March 18, 2023

When the going gets tough…

Right now is perhaps the worst time QPR have experienced in their modern history. They’re on the cusp of relegation into League One and they have a team of players who really aren’t connecting with the fans right now.

There seems to be a lack of motivation and a lack of passion in the side and like Quashie hints at, the next few weeks and the next few fixtures will really shine a light on the side, and on those who really want to play for the R’s.

After the Wigan game, QPR have some tough fixtures against the likes of Preston, West Brom, Coventry City, Norwich City, and Burnley. There’s also games against Stoke City and Bristol City, making for very a tough-looking run in for the R’s.