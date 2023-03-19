League Two boss on Blackpool’s radar ahead of summer

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens is on Blackpool’s ‘hit list’ as they begin searching for their next manager, says Alan Nixon.

Blackpool appointed Michael Appleton as manager going into this season. He lasted half-a-season before the Seasiders appointed veteran manager Mick McCarthy, who’s since won two of his 11 games at the helm, with Blackpool now in 23rd place of the table and four points from safety.

But Nixon has revealed on his Patreon account this morning that Leyton Orient boss Wellens is on Blackpool’s radar as the Seasiders weigh up their next move. Wellens, now age 42, made 226 total appearances for Blackpool as a player between 2000 and 2005.

He’s since stepped into management and has had spells in charge of Oldham Athletic, Swindon Town, Salford City, Doncaster Rovers, and now Leyton Orient. He’s won 29 of the 54 games he’s overseen as O’s boss, with his side currently sitting in 1st place of the League Two table.

A good move?

Wellens has certainly established himself as an up and coming coach with Leyton Orient this season. He’s had to go through a few different jobs to really find his style and his identity as a coach but this season he’s made Leyton Orient into strong title contenders in League Two.

His side could well be joining Blackpool in League One next season, and if Blackpool were to make an approach it could give Wellens a very difficult decision to make.

The O’s will surely be one of the bookies’ favourites to struggle next season should they earn promotion, whilst Blackpool would be one of the favourites to be near the top of the table.

It could be a tempting job offer for Wellens, and for Blackpool, it could be a very shrewd appointment after a difficult season in the second tier.