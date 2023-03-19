Ipswich Town keeping tabs on Portsmouth star, says reporter

According to Alan Nixon’s Patreon, Ipswich Town are keeping tabs on Portsmouth’s star striker Colby Bishop and could make a move if they secure promotion to the Championship.

Bishop has only been with Pompey since last summer after the 26-year-old joined from Accrington Stanley. Since arriving at Fratton Park, Bishop has largely answered Portsmouth’s prayers and repaid their faith in bringing him to the club.

In 42 games across all competitions this season, the Nottingham-born striker has scored 20 goals and registered four assists. The bulk of his output has come in the league where he has scored 16 goals and provided three assists.

This has helped Portsmouth navigate to the fringes of the League One play-off picture. As it stands, they sit 9th in the league table on 57 points and are seven points shy of the play-off places. Ipswich sit 3rd in the League One table on 75 points, tucked in just behind Plymouth Argyle.

The Tractor Boys are on a run of six consecutive wins and look a good bet to be in or around the automatic promotion places come the season’s end. This position has been spearheaded by the output of Conor Chaplin (16 goals/four assists) and Freddie Ladapo (12 goals/two assists).

Town move for Bishop makes sense…

As it stands, Ipswich Town are looking more likely to achieve promotion out of League One than Portsmouth are. Obviously, they will want to go up automatically rather than suffer the lottery that is the play-offs.

The Tractor Boys already have a potent pair in Chaplin and Ladapo but they’ll need more if they’re to compete in the Championship next season, and Bishop has certainly been one of the standout players in League One this season.

A move wouldn’t be so cheap given that Bishop only signed for Pompey last summer. But Ipswich Town will likely spend if they go up so to give themselves a fighting chance of survival.

This move could definitely be one to keep an eye on.