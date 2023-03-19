Hull City man potentially ‘out for the rest of the season’, says Rosenior

Hull City full-back Cyrus Christie may require surgery on a knee injury, says manager Liam Rosenior.

Christie, 30, joined Hull City on a free transfer earlier this season. Since, the Irishman has featured 28 times in the Championship, scoring three and assisting one, proving himself to be a very important player for the Tigers who drew 1-1 away at Reading yesterday.

Christie missed the game. He’s missed the last four now, and speaking after yesterday’s game, Rosenior said of Christie:

“Unfortunately, Cyrus may need a little bit of surgery on his knee. It’s not great for us but at the same time, I want to look after him long term.

“It’ll probably rule him out for the rest of the season – that’s my expectation at this point – but it allows me to clear a problem for him long term, which is really important.

“He’s a top player and that’s why I want to look after him. I didn’t want to risk him. I want him to come back fit and firing for next season. I’m looking at the big picture.”

Yesterday’s draw leaves Hull City in 15th place of the Championship table – the Tigers have only lost one of their last four in the league but have only won one of their last eight now.

A real blow…

For both Christie and Hull City, his injury is a really devastating one. Christie has looked as good as he ever has done during his time with Hull City, with his attacking prowess at right-back having really contributed to the fluid style of play that Rosenior adopts.

But like Rosenior points out, having Christie back in time for next season, fit and firing, will be a real positive. There’s no need to risk him now with relegation looking very unlikely for Hull City, so Rosenior and co can start preparing for the summer and the 2023/24 campaign, which will be his first full season in charge of the club.

Hull City return to action v Rotherham United at the start of next month.