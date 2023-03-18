Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Luton Town: Loan star back in training ahead of Hatters tie

Sunderland host Luton Town in the Championship this afternoon.

The Black Cats fell to a narrow defeat to Sheffield United midweek, but despite the loss can hold their heads high given the manner of which the defeat occurred. Tony Mowbray’s men have now slipped down to 12th and whilst the play-off dream looks over, they can still be respected for what they’ve achieved in their first season back at this level.

The Hatters have lost just one of their past 11 league outings, with that one loss coming against league leaders Burnley. Luton Town look set for yet another top six campaign, proving once again that they’re a side to admire given the budget they work under.

Sunderland team news

Amad Diallo missed Sunderland’s midweek defeat to Sheffield United but he trained yesterday so will likely be in the matchday squad.

Dennis Cirkin has been absent since suffering a concussion away to Millwall last month. The former Spurs defender was set to see a specialist this week and Mowbray has said he could be cleared to make a return to training soon.

Luke O’Nien limped off after the clash with the Blades but Mowbray has since confirmed he will be available.

Elsewhere, Elliot Embleton, Corry Evans, Ross Stewart and now Aji Alese are all sidelined for the remainder of the season through injury.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Hume

Batth

Ballard

O’Nien

Neil

Michut

Clarke

Ba

Roberts

Gelhardt

Not making any changes would be a risk given the fact Sunderland have played three times in six days. However, Mowbray doesn’t tend to shuffle much unless he needs to so this one could be quite predictable.

Edouard Michut picked up his first Sunderland goal on Wednesday night and is continuing to impress in red and white on loan from PSG.

Joe Gelhardt is still searching for his first home goal for Sunderland, and despite being against a tough opposition this afternoon his performances are slowly heading in the right direction for that goal.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.