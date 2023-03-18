Rotherham United team news and predicted XI to face Cardiff City: Midfielder remains out alongside striker

Rotherham United host Cardiff City in the Championship this afternoon.

The Millers welcome Cardiff in a real six pointer at the wrong end of the table.

Matt Taylor’s side currently sit in 20th place in the table, coming off the back of two consecutive defeats that have followed two wins from three games previously. Rotherham suffered defeat at Birmingham City at the weekend before losing 2-1 at home to Preston North End on Tuesday.

As for Cardiff City, they come into the clash in 21st place and just one point behind Rotherham. The Bluebirds have the exact same points in their last five as their hosts but a draw last time out against 8th place West Brom will give them confidence.

Rotherham United team news

Taylor revealed that he will be unable to call on key midfielder Ollie Rathbone again after he’s missed the previous three.

Bailey Wright’s involvement is touch and go after he missed the previous two games too, providing another injury doubt for the Millers boss. Striker Georgie Kelly is a certain absentee, but Taylor still has a decent selection of options up top.

Predicted XI

Johansson (GK)

Peltier

Humphreys

Blackett

Bramall

Odoffin

Coventry

Fosu

Ogbene

Hugill

Ferguson

Taylor has been deploying Lee Peltier at centre-back recently in Wright’s absence with Wes Harding coming in at right-back, but given their recent run and the arrival of Tyler Blackett, the defence may be altered around to bring the 28-year-old in for his first start.

A change at left-back could come with Cohen Bramall in line to reclaim his spot at left-back after replacing Leo Hjelde early in the second half in both recent defeats.

In Rathbone’s absence, Hakeem Odoffin has bagged two in his last three games and will likely keep his place again ahead of Jamie Lindsay.

The game kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.