Portsmouth team news and predicted XI to face Bristol Rovers: Winger awaits surgery, duo back in contention

Portsmouth face Bristol Rovers in League One this afternoon.

Portsmouth make the journey to the Memorial Stadium today to face a Bristol Rovers side sitting 14th in the League One table.

The Gas were unbeaten in three before falling to defeat against Wycombe Wanderers in midweek.

As for Pompey, they’d lost back-to-back games before bouncing back with a win over Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night. it means John Mousinho’s side still sit in 10th place, though they’re still a fairly significant nine points away from the play-off places as we enter the final 10 games of the 2022/23 campaign.

Portsmouth team news

Winger Ronan Curtis is expected to be sidelined for as much as nine months through his ACL injury, with surgery awaiting the Irishman next week as he begins his road to recovery from the cruel blow.

Zak Swanson’s struggles with a groin injury are continuing too, so Daniel Lafferty will likely retain his place at right-back. Midfielder Marlon Pack remains sidelined, while winger Jayden Reid is still out too.

Elsewhere though, Clark Robertson and Jay Mingi are fit once again and in contention for selection in a welcome boost for Mousinho, adding some more depth and competition at centre-back and in midfield.

Joe Pigott will be suspended after his red card against Accrington Stanley.

1 of 15 Who played the most games for Portsmouth? David James Nwankwo Kanu

Predicted XI

Macey (GK)

Rafferty

Raggett

Towler

Ogilvie

Morrell

Tunnicliffe

Hackett

Lowery

Lane

Bishop

It wasn’t the brightest of displays in midweek despite the win over Accrington so Mousinho could do with a couple of changes here. After dropping to the bench, Ryan Tunnicliffe could be a fresher option in the middle of the park while popular midfielder Tom Lowery could come in for the suspended Pigott.

The likes of Michael Jacobs, Owen Dale and Dane Scarlett will also be hopeful of coming into the side, but Reeco Hackett may well retain his place after netting against Stanley.

The tie kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.