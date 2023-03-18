Middlesbrough team news and XI to face Preston North End: 29-year-old a doubt for Carrick

Middlesbrough host Preston North End in the Championship this afternoon.

Boro welcome Preston to the Riverside with both teams coming into the clash in good form.

Michael Carrick’s side enter the weekend in 3rd place after being held to a 1-1 draw by Stoke City, as 2nd place Sheffield United won and opened the gap to six points. Middlesbrough have won 12 of their previous 14 games but have now dropped points in two of their last four games.

Preston have been having a great time of it lately. Ryan Lowe’s side have climbed into the top half following a run of six games unbeaten and winning their previous two against Cardiff City and Rotherham United.

Middlesbrough team news

Boro captain Jonny Howson managed to avoid a two-game ban in midweek after he avoided a booking against Stoke City that would’ve seen him punished for reaching ten yellow cards.

Elsewhere, Carrick revealed that Matt Crooks is “touch and go” after missing the previous three games.

Dael Fry was back on the bench to face Stoke after missing the previous win at Swansea City, and will likely keep his place.

Predicted XI

Steffen (GK)

Smith

McNair

Lenihan

Giles

Howson

Hackney

McGree

Akpom

Ramsey

Archer

The weekend’s draw doesn’t need any panic from Carrick, who will likely keep faith with the same team that has performed so well lately.

Fry’s return to the bench in midweek could see him potentially return to the starting line-up soon, but with the international break right around the corner, Carrick could be wary of tinkering with the side.

Marcus Forss replaced Cameron Archer just after the hour mark of the draw against Reading but was unable to bag a winner, he hasn’t started for three games and that run could extend.

The game kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.