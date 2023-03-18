Luton Town team news and predicted XI to face Sunderland: Selection headache for Edwards with midfield duo still out

Luton Town make the trip to the Stadium of Light to clash with Sunderland in the Championship this afternoon.

It has been a superb season for the Hatters since the appointment of manager Rob Edwards, winning four of their previous five fixtures. Striker Carlton Morris has been instrumental in their recent and unstoppable form, having found the net four times in their last five games.

Newly promoted Sunderland have had a solid campaign so far but have struggled with consistency recently. Tony Mowbray’s Black Cats have won just one of their last five league outings. Sunderland have also lacked discipline defensively, keeping just one clean sheet during this poor run of form.

A win for Luton Town could see them move above Middlesbrough into 3rd place, whilst Sunderland would potentially move as high as 8th if they are able to pick up all three points.

Luton Town team news

Midfielder Luke Freeman is currently unavailable, having undergone groin surgery for an injury he picked up over the Christmas period. Luton Town stalwart Dan Potts is also sidelined due to sustaining a fractured back against Blackpool in November.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu injured his knee against promotion rivals Sheffield United last week and is out for a prolonged period of time. Jack Walton is also unlikely to feature after picking up a long-term knee issue during his time with Barnsley.

Predicted XI

Horvath (GK)

Osho

Lockyer

Bell

Drameh

Nakamba

Berry

Doughty

Campbell

Adebayo

Morris

Luton Town have been a side that have challenged for the top-half for sometime now, with previous manager Nathan Jones building the infrastructure for a team with potential for success.

Rob Edwards has had a bright start to life as manager of the Hatters, players such as Elijah Adebayo and Morris pulling all the strings for the side and proving themselves to be two of the most formidable players in the Championship.

Sunderland will face a tough task against a tenacious Luton Town side that will be determined to extend their unbeaten run.

The match kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.