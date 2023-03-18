Hull City team news and predicted XI to face Reading: Dilemma for Rosenior as injury list grows

Hull City journey to Berkshire to face Reading in the Championship this afternoon.

The Tigers have had a turbulent season so far but former Liam Rosenior has steadied the ship since his appointment in November. The Yorkshire club will still be wanting to improve upon their recent form, winning just one of their previous five league fixtures.

The Royals are another side that have slipped down the table in recent weeks, currently occupying 16th place with four losses in their last five games. Paul Ince’s side have also lacked a cutting edge in the final third, finding the net just once in their recent run of poor form.

A win for Hull City could see them move into 13th place, whilst Reading would potentially jump up into 14th if they are able to end their run of form and pick up all three points.

Hull City team news

Nathan Baxter continues to struggle with injury after sustaining an ankle issue in November. Experienced defender Cyrus Christie is also unavailable, having picked up a knee injury which has caused him to miss the Tigers’ previous three outings. Christie’s fellow Irish international Aaron Connolly is also currently recovering from injury, after the attacker took a heavy blow to his foot against Stoke City in February.

Vaughn Covil is on the road to recovery after undergoing knee surgery in September, whilst Matt Ingram is sidelined due to a hamstring strain he suffered a few games ago.

Benjamin Tetteh has suffered yet another injury blow, picking up a hamstring problem that will likely see him miss the remainder of the current campaign.

Ryan Woods strained his groin in February but should be available sooner rather than later.

Predicted XI

Darlow (GK)

Coyle

Jones

McLoughlin

Elder

Ebiowei

Seri

Slater

Sayyadmanesh

Traore

Pelkas

Hull City have lacked consistency this season but seem to have had enough to secure safety this season. Rosenior has successfully been able to make the Tigers into a tenacious unit that have been hard to beat and hard to breakdown at times.

Jean Michael Seri has pulled the strings for the Yorkshire club this campaign and could be instrumental against a Reading side that have struggled for form in recent weeks.

The match kicks off at 15:00pm this afternoon.