Blackpool team news and predicted XI to face Coventry City: ACL injury deals blow for McCarthy

Blackpool host Coventry City in the Championship this afternoon.

The Tangerines welcome Coventry City to Bloomfield Road off the back of a resounding 6-1 win against QPR in midweek.

Mick McCarthy’s side ended a run of four games without a win by smashing QPR on Tuesday night. They remain in 22nd place but have closed the gap to safety to four points heading into the final game before the international break.

Coventry will also be confident of getting a result and will be chasing three points after back-to-back draws against Hull City and Wigan Athletic have left them in 9th place – six points behind the top six.

Blackpool team news

Mick McCarthy revealed that Jordan Gabriel and Luke Garbutt both missed the QPR game due to tactical decisions and could make a return to the squad on the weekend.

There was bad news for striker Gary Madine who also missed the QPR game, with it reported that he’s suffered a ruptured ACL and will miss the rest of the season and potentially the rest of 2023.

Keshi Anderson made just his second appearance of the season in the week, whilst Marvin Ekpiteta, Tom Trybull and Shayne Lavery all remain out.

Predicted XI

Maxwell (GK)

Nelson

Thorniley

Husband

Connolly

Lyons

Patino

Hamilton

Fiorini

Yates

Rogers

Following the incredible QPR result and performance, McCarthy will in all likelihood keep an unchanged side.

McCarthy sprung the changes in midweek as he made six alterations from the weekend’s defeat against Bristol City, including a change of shape, with it all clicking for the Tangerines.

A combination of why change a winning formula and the injury to Madine will likely see Morgan Rogers start again. Whilst Anderson could see more minutes again off the bench as his comeback strengthens.

The match kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.