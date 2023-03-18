Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face QPR: Midfielder returns with duo still out

Birmingham City face QPR in the Championship this afternoon.

Birmingham City come into their clash with fellow strugglers QPR looking to bounce back from a defeat to Watford in midweek.

The Blues were beaten 3-0 by Chris Wilder’s side, meaning they remain in 17th place ahead of this weekend’s fixtures. John Eustace’s side boast a seven-point gap to the relegation zone and are tied on points with today’s opponents.

QPR picked up a big win against Watford last weekend but they were unable to build on the much-needed victory, falling to a shock 6-1 defeat at the hands of Mick McCarthy’s relegation-threatened Blackpool side.

That result leaves the R’s in 19th, only behind Birmingham City on goal difference with nine games remaining.

Birmingham City team news

Juninho Bacuna is back from his two-game suspension and will be in contention for a return to the side.

However, two who will remain unavailable are Troy Deeney and Dion Sanderson, as per a pre-game update from Birmingham Live. Striker Deeney won’t be back until beyond the end of the international break, while Sanderson’s back injury has likely ended his season.

Krystian Bielik looked to have suffered a worrying facial injury after losing his two front teeth against Rotherham United but he was in the side against Watford, so he should be available again this afternoon.

Predicted XI

Ruddy (GK)

Dean

Trusty

Long

Colin

Bielik

Chong

Bacuna

Graham

Khadra

Jutkiewicz

Eustace has sometimes deployed a four at the back but the three has been his go-to option for much of the season, so it seems likely that he continues with that system against QPR this afternoon.

Bacuna should be hopeful of coming back into the midfield while Jordan Graham could hold onto his place on the left. If not, Emmanuel Longelo could come in, or Reda Khadra could move to the left while someone moves to partner Lukas Jutkiewicz in attack.

The tie kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.