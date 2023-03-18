‘A huge win’ – Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

Sheffield United host Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup at Sunday lunchtime.

Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers meet in an all-Championship FA Cup quarter-final tomorrow, with a trip to Wembley up for grabs for the winner.

The Blades made their way to the last eight after pulling off a shock 1-0 win at home to Premier League side Spurs in the last round. Prior to that, they had seen off Wrexham and Millwall to progress through Britain’s most prestigious domestic competition.

As for Blackburn Rovers, after overcoming Championship rivals Norwich City and Birmingham City in rounds three and four, they claimed a Premier League scalp of their own. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side beat their second top-flight team this campaign, defeating Leicester City away from home.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“The Bramall Lane atmosphere should be palpable for his one. There’s a huge trip to Wembley up for grabs and with Rovers bringing a healthy backing as well, the squads should be right up for this clash.

“As far as form is concerned, the visitors have the edge. They’ve lost just one of their last 10 Championship games, winning four of their last five while Sheffield United have faltered somewhat in recent weeks.

“The pressure is on as both look to book a memorable trip to Wembley, and I think I’m going to back the visitors. It’ll be a huge win for either side, but with the Blades faltering, the edge goes to Blackburn for me.”

Score prediction: