Two Championship bosses on Crystal Palace’s radar, report reveals

Crystal Palace have sacked Patrick Vieira as manager.

The Frenchman lasted almost two years at Selhurst Park. But with his side winless in their last 12 games in all competitions, Vieira has been axed, and now Palace will begin the process of finding his successor.

And even before Vieira’s sacking, two Championship bosses were said to be on Crystal Palace’s radar – Burnley boss Vincent Kompany and Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick. The Guardian revealed yesterday that the pair are ‘among those who could be targeted’ with Burnley currently sitting in 1st place of the Championship table and Boro in 3rd.

And both managers have been linked with Premier League teams of late, with Tottenham Hotspur having apparently approached Kompany and with West Ham said to fancy a move for Carrick at some point in the near future.

Going nowhere?

For Palace, there’s 11 games of the Premier League season left, with a two week international break coming up as well. and for promotion-chasing Burnley and Middlesbrough there’s nine Championship games of the season remaining.

Given Burnley and Boro’s position in the league, both managers will be focused solely on earning promotion. It seems highly unlikely that either would leave their current club at this stage of the season, and having also been in the jobs since this season.

Given how well both are doing, they were bound to attract interest from the Premier League. Palace though may have to turn their attention elsewhere, or at least wait until the summer to make contact with either Kompany or Carrick.

Burnley return to action v Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final this weekend whilst Middlesbrough host Preston North End in the Championship.