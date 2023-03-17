Tomasson shares injury update on Thomas Kaminski ahead of Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield United

Blackburn Rovers face Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-final this weekend.

Blackburn Rovers travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United on Sunday. It’s Rovers’ first FA Cup quarter-final since 2015 and it comes amid a very impressive first season in charge for Jon Dahl Tomasson, with Blackburn currently sat in 5th place of the Championship table having won six of their last seven in all competitions.

And ahead of Sunday’s game, Tomasson spoke to the press and gave an injury update on Thomas Kaminski who’s missed the last several weeks after undergoing knee surgery.

Tomasson said of the 30-year-old:

“Thomas Kaminski trained with the squad for the first time on Thursday and maybe he can be around the team. We’ll wait and see, but he won’t be starting in goal.”

Kaminski has featured 28 times in the Championship so far this season, keeping 10 clean sheets. In his absence though, Aynsley Pears has been Rovers’ no.1 and the 24-year-old has kept five clean sheets in 12 total appearances.

Ex-Middlesbrough man Pears featured just three times in the Championship last season but he has nine to his name this season, and Kaminski could well have to fight for his place back in the starting XI.

A tough call…

Pears has done well in Kaminski’s absence, and with the Belgian still working his way back to fitness, Pears has a chance to prove himself to Tomasson and keep his spot in the starting XI.

The upcoming international break though will give Kaminski time to return to full fitness and when Rovers return to action away at Birmingham City at the start of April, Tomasson will have a big decision to make on who he fields in goal.

Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield United kicks off at 12pm on Sunday and will be shown live on ITV.