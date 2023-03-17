‘They’re certainly the favourites’ – Bristol Rovers v Portsmouth prediction: The72

Bristol Rovers host Portsmouth in League One this weekend.

Portsmouth make the journey to the Memorial Stadium to face a Bristol Rovers side looking to bounce back from a loss to Wycombe Wanderers. The Gas had recovered their form by collecting seven points from ties against Oxford United, Barnsley and Forest Green Rovers before their 2-0 defeat last time out.

Joey Barton’s side sit in 14th as it stands, with another League One season almost certainly on the horizon.

As for Portsmouth, they’re occupying 10th place with 10 games left and may still hold a faint hope of pushing towards the play-offs. Nine points separate John Mousinho’s side and the top-six though, so it will certainly be an uphill task.

After back-to-back defeats, Pompey bounced back to winning ways against Accrington Stanley in midweek.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“After bright moments for both sides this season, it seems highly likely they will both be League One sides again next campaign. Pompey can still hold a faint hope, but even if they’re on form, I don’t think I can see the play-off chasing sides above them slipping up that much.

“I have been impressed with Portsmouth in the early stages of Mousinho’s reign though, and I can see them picking up another win here.

“Bristol Rovers turned around their dire form somewhat before the defeat to Wycombe Wanderers but with another tough test here, I don’t think they’ll bounce back just yet.”

Score prediction: Bristol Rovers 1-3 Portsmouth

Luke Phelps

“Bristol Rovers really dropped off through January and February. But they’ve sill enjoyed a solid first season back in League One and they’ve had some positive results of late, so they look good to keep their mid-table position this season.

“Pompey meanwhile are typically inconsistent. They’ve definitely shown signs of improvement though and I think they’re certainly the favourites for this one.

“It’s always difficult to predict a Portsmouth result, and likewise for Rovers this season who can really compete with the big teams in League One – I’ll say draw.”

Score prediction: Bristol Rovers 1-1 Portsmouth