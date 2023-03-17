‘They’ll finish the season strongly’ – Stoke City v Norwich City prediction: The72

Stoke City host Norwich City in the Championship this weekend.

Stoke City see Norwich City head to the bet365 Stadium tomorrow, with the Potters currently sitting in 14th place of the table compared to the Canaries who sit in 7th, and now four points outside the top-six.

Alex Neil oversaw 108 games in charge of Norwich between 2015 and 2017. But he’s now in charge of Stoke City who picked up a very impressive point away at Middlesbrough last time out, with his side having lost just one of their last five in the league.

David Wagner is the man in the opposing dugout. He’s enjoyed a decent start to life at Norwich City but he saw his side lose at home to Sunderland last weekend, before settling for a draw at Huddersfield Town in midweek.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Stoke City are really starting to gather speed under Neil. It’s taken a while for them to get to this stage but I really think they’ll finish the season strongly.

“And Norwich have looked decent in the past few weeks too. I’m not sure if they have what it takes to break into the top-six before the end of the season, but they’ve certainly got it all to play for.

“Stoke haven’t been great at home this season and Norwich have been good on the road, so I think it’s going to be a tight game this weekend given the Potters’ decent form of late – I’ll say draw.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Norwich City

James Ray

“Stoke City can end the season well and really build up some steam ahead of the summer and next season. If they can prove what they’re really capable of over the final months, they need to take that confidence forward and really kick on.

“They’ve got a good chance to claim another statement win here but given that Norwich have been a fairly tough side away from home this season, I think both sides will have to settle for a point.

“This could go either way and Norwich certainly have plenty left to play for, but I’m going to go for 1-1.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Norwich City