‘The writing’s on the wall’ – Millwall v Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

Millwall host Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Saturday.

Millwall welcome Huddersfield Town to The Den as they look to make it three wins in a row following their 2-1 midweek win against Swansea City. Gary Rowett’s side climbed back into 6th place at the weekend as they won away at Reading and then followed it up by beating the Swans on Tuesday night.

As for Huddersfield Town, they are caught in trouble at the other end of the table as they enter the weekend in 23rd place following a 1-1 draw at home to Norwich City.

The point hasn’t brought the Terriers any closer to safety and with a tough run to come, they’ll be looking for at least a point in South Bermondsey.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“Millwall are winning rather than wowing at the moment but that’s all that matters at this stage of the season.

“The Lions last won by more than a one goal deficit on New Year’s Day and this clash gives the ideal chance to break that run.

“But Neil Warnock’s side will know exactly what atmosphere they’re walking into and will be looking to frustrate an expectant crowd at The Den. But I expect Millwall to record another narrow win here.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-0 Huddersfield Town

James Ray

“The Championship table is starting to really make for bleak reading if you’re a Huddersfield Town fan. It’s not been great all season, but with six points now separating them and the drop and the teams above them starting to pick up a win or two, the writing’s on the wall for Warnock and co it seems.

“There’s still time for the veteran boss to inspire a turnaround but frankly, I don’t think there’s the quality in the squad to get it done.

“Millwall should see this as a great chance to pick up another valuable three points and they should get the win here.”

Score prediction: Millwall 2-0 Huddersfield Town