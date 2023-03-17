Sunderland eyeing up summer swoop for Blackburn Rovers ace

Sunderland have been linked with Blackburn Rovers man Bradley Dack once again, with Football Insider claiming they are eyeing a summer swoop.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray spent over five years in charge at Ewood Park, bringing attacking midfielder Dack to the club in that time. He had been starring with Gillingham and ended up cementing his place as one of the Championship’s best under Mowbray’s management at Blackburn Rovers.

The past couple of years have been tough for Dack though, suffering two ACL injuries in quick succession.

Doubt surrounded his future earlier this season too amid a struggle for game time under new boss Jon Dahl Tomasson and at the time, Sunderland were said keen on a winter swoop. That never materialised, but new links have now emerged from Football Insider.

Dack, who has been out since February through a hamstring injury, is reportedly back on the Black Cats’ radar.

His current deal with Rovers is up in the summer, though they hold an option to extend his stay by 12 months.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

What next for Dack?

The attacking midfielder’s summer fate is firmly in the hands of his club. It remains to be seen whether or not they trigger the option in his contract, but if they don’t he certainly won’t be short of Championship suitors.

Dack broke back into Tomasson’s plans over December and managed to hold onto his place until being struck down with injury. He’d hit a decent patch of form too, so the Dane should know full well what Dack is capable of.

Whatever happens, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Sunderland are keeping a close eye on matters. Dack thrived under Mowbray previously and he could be a great addition for the Black Cats if he becomes available this summer.