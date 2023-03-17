Stoke City team news and predicted XI to face Norwich City: Defender faces late fitness check

Stoke City host Norwich City in the Championship tomorrow.

Stoke City welcome Norwich to the bet36 Stadium tomorrow. Alex Neil goes up against a former club of his and he takes his Stoke side into this one in decent form, with the Potters having won three of their last five, losing just one – last time out, Stoke drew away at Middlesbrough.

Norwich City meanwhile are winless in two after defeat v Sunderland and a draw away at Huddersfield Town. The Canaries sit in 7th place of the Championship table going into this weekend, with Stoke in 14th.

Stoke City team news

Neil said in his pre-match press conference that Sam Clucas picked up an injury in training which kept him out of the last game v Middlesbrough, and it seems like the midfielder will miss this one too.

Josh Tymon also missed the game. He was ill but Neil says he’s recovered in time for tomorrow’s game. Phil Jagielka is making good progress says Neil, and he faces a late fitness check ahead of tomorrow.

Bersant Celina is heading away on international duty on Sunday so it remains to be seen whether or not he features tomorrow. Lastly, Nick Powell remains a longer-term absentee.

Predicted XI

Bonham (GK)

Sterling

Wilmot

Tuanzebe

Hoever

Laurent

Pearson

Campbell

Smallbone

Brown

Gayle

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

Neil has named a largely unchanged side for the last few outings and with the Potters looking as good as they have done all season, expect another unchanged line up.

Ben Wilmot and Axel Tuanzebe are forming a solid partnership at the back and so too are Ben Pearson and Josh Laurent in front of the defence.

Tomorrow’s game is another difficult one for Stoke City. But they’ll take a lot of confidence into this one, with a win able to see them leapfrog Bristol City and move into 13th.

The game kicks off at 3pm tomorrow.