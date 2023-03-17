‘Still not convinced’ – Watford v Wigan Athletic prediction: The72

Watford host Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Saturday.

The Hornets welcome Wigan Athletic to Vicarage Road on the back of a morale-boosting 3-0 win against Birmingham City on Tuesday night.

Watford had found themselves on a run of just one win from nine games that ultimately cost Slaven Bilic his job, with Chris Wilder in as his replacement, the midweek win was his first as Hornets boss and now Wilder will look to build on their current 10th place position.

Wigan on the other hand are rock bottom of the table despite scoring a late equaliser against Coventry City on Tuesday. Shaun Maloney’s side are winless in seven and six points from safety.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“This is the perfect game for Wilder and Watford to claim three points and enter the international break full of belief and momentum.

“Watford’s run in after the international break isn’t the toughest but a first game back against 4th place Luton Town could be a huge one in the play-off battle, but only if Watford win here first.

“Draws are proving ineffective for Wigan’s survival hopes and wins will have to arrive soon if they’re to have any chance, a win before the break would give them massive hope but I expect Watford to take control of the match and win at a canter.”

Score prediction: Watford 3-0 Wigan Athletic

Luke Phelps

“I thought Wigan were turning a corner under Maloney, but they’re back at the bottom of the table and looking set for a return to League One.

“I’m still not convinced that Wilder is the man for Watford despite a good win in the week. Maybe that performance can put them on a good run of form ahead of the season finale and a home game v Wigan is another great chance to claim three points.

“I think Watford will have too much quality for Wigan in this one, but I don’t think it’ll be an easy game for the Hornets.”

Score prediction: Watford 2-1 Wigan Athletic